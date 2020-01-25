Manifest season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Who’s after Grace, Cal?







As we prepare for Manifest season 2 episode 5 airing in early February, there are a few different things to prepare for. Take, for example, one of the most dangerous situations for Grace and Cal to be in.

Just in case you want another reminder that nothing is ever 100% safe for these characters, you’re going to see a storyline here where Grace and her son are in danger after a hit-and-run. The Manifest season 2 episode 5 synopsis has some more information on the subject:

02/03/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : When Grace and Cal are involved in a suspicious hit-and-run, Ben is determined to get to the bottom of it. Michaela investigates a brutal attack at the Church of the Believers, but finds her efforts stymied by Adrian’s refusal to cooperate. Zeke is tested when he tries to make amends with someone from his past. Guest starring Jared Grimes, Danielle Burgess and Olli Haaskivi. TV-14

The reality is that it’s hard to pin down one specific person with an ax to grind against Grace and Cal, mostly because there are a number of people who, for one reason or another, may want to do something like this. The other component to this is Grace’s pregnancy and questions that could be floating around out there when it comes to the unborn baby. That also makes this situation all the more worrisome when you stop in and think about it.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we should at least know a little bit more about how the Church of the Believers operates — that is one of the largest questions that we’ve got about this season in general, based on the way in which they have a tendency to operate.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

