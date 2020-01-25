Supergirl season 5 episode 11 sneak peek: A Toyman copycat







There are reasons aplenty to be excited for Sunday night’s Supergirl season 5 episode 11 — take, for example, the return of Winn Schott!

Yet, there are also reasons for National City to be afraid. That’s what happens when you have someone posing as Winn running amok, using a similar MO to Winn’s dear ol’ dad Toyman. Imposter Winn could be causing a lot of chaos with some of his inventions/devices, and this may be one of the reasons why we’re seeing the real Winn turn back up. In the sneak peek below, Jeremy Jordan’s character (back for the first time since the end of season 3) makes it clear that he is there in order to better preserve his own future. We imagine that this imposter has something to do with his timeline, since otherwise, how would he be aware of him? It’s also possible that it’s some sort of aftereffect from the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, as well.

From the very moment you first see Winn, it is rather clear that this isn’t the same version of the man we once knew. This is someone wearing a mask and moving around confidently. While the Winn from the first three seasons was aware of his abilities, he wasn’t quite this. This Winn is likely a product of where he has been and also some of the work that he has been doing.

Through this episode, we imagine that there will be a lot of action and, more than anything, some creativity from the writers as they show a number of different ways that this “Toyman” can cause problems in National City. The fun thing about this character as a baddie is that it’s all about the writers trying to build the best mousetrap, or a way in which to challenge Kara and the rest of the main characters in a way that they haven’t before.

