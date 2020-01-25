Flirty Dancing season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox? The latest







Following tonight’s big finale, what’s the latest in regards to a Flirty Dancing season 2? Within this piece, we’ll take a look at the ratings and look towards the future.

We do remember back when Fox first acquired the series how optimistic they were about it. This is a show with a considerable international following, one that constantly finds a way to generate some great viral moments. That just never quite happened here in America. We did think that the casting was by and large on-point, and it does feel like the routines were charming and well-choreographed.

In our mind, the big issue here is that this was a cable show aired on broadcast television. If it had started off on a channel with lower ratings expectations, it would’ve had more of a chance to find itself and build a little audience. There is potential for routines to go viral, but there’s no consistent through-line here or reasons for viewers to tune in week after week. That is reflective within the show’s overall numbers.

If you look back at the premiere of Flirty Dancing, it started with an impressive 1.0 rating in the 18-49 demographic — however, that was for an episode that aired following an NFL football game. Since that time, the numbers have fallen back to the 0.3 – 0.4 range. It hasn’t had much of a lead-in or proper support in its normal timeslot, and with there being so few episodes, it also didn’t have any real opportunity to build an audience. The final episodes are being burned off on a Saturday, a time in which there aren’t going to be any viewers watching.

While nothing may be 100% confirmed at the moment, the message we’re trying to get across here is fairly simple: There’s not going to be any more Flirty Dancing on the air, at least on Fox. It will likely be canceled by May at the latest. We do still think that there’s a market for the show somewhere on cable, but without much of a backlog of episodes or proof that it could work in a different US market, there’s probably not going to be any movement.

In the end, kudos to Fox for at least giving the idea a try, and reminding people that there are ways to have dating on TV that are not within The Bachelor umbrella.

