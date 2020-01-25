Blue Bloods season 10 episode 13 promo: Tension with Erin, Frank







Blue Bloods season 10 episode 13, entitled “Reckless,” will arrive on CBS this coming Friday. What do we know about it in advance?

Well, judging from the new promo alone, this installment serves as another opportunity to explore the dynamic between Erin Reagan and her father Frank. With Erin, she’s desperate to do whatever she can in order to protect some valuable witnesses. Yet, a new law is making that almost impossible, which leads in turn to one of her witnesses being attacked and bruised. She’s desperate to find a way to turn things around — hence, her going to Frank looking for an assist.

Yet, Frank seems quick to counter Erin, saying the issues leading up to this situation are the fault more of the DA’s office, and that it’s Erin’s house (or at least the DA’s) which may not be in proper order. Despite the tension that is present in this scene, both Erin and Frank probably do want the same thing — making sure New York City is safe. The problem is mostly that in order to do so, you need to find common ground and collaboration. Erin and Frank speak to different people and they’re both incredibly stubborn. Helping one another is not always of the utmost priority since they have to protect themselves.

Beyond what’s going on with Erin and Frank here, be prepared for all sorts of big Blue Bloods storylines elsewhere. For example, there will be some opportunities throughout to see Frank take on a complicated case involving police brutality — one that is more in-house than usual. Danny and Baez also have a high-profile murder case, and there is no word on the status of Jamie and Eddie.

