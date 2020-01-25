Outlander season 5: More footage of Sophie Skelton’s Brianna!







The folks at Starz have been rather generous as of late when it comes to their Outlander – Brianna content, and we’re thrilled to confirm now that the tradition is continuing! We’ve got a new teaser today with a little more footage about her journey, and even if you’ve seen some of it before, there is still a good bit in here to be excited to see.

In the Instagram post below via Sophie Skelton, you can check out an inside look at Bree’s story to come. It reminds you of what she’s gone through already, including her being back in the past now and working to find her family. Now, she has said family, and that includes her son Jemmy. You get little glimpses of her and Roger raising the baby together, but also reminders of conflict. The threat of the Revolutionary War is very much present, and that leads to discussions aplenty as to whether or not they should travel back to their own time. More than likely they would be safer there, but that’s without recognizing the impact that Bree’s family has on her life.

For some more Outlander video coverage, be sure to check out some of our season 5 trailer analysis at the bottom of this article! Once you do just that, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full series playlist.

When the dust settles, it could be that family that keeps Bree there — though it’s clear that she and Roger have a lot to figure out on this coming season.

While we know that Roger and Bree will be a part of a number of many major plot points, we’re almost just as excited to see the two of them around Fraser’s Ridge trying to get into a groove of a normal life. There can be something about normalcy that is in a lot of ways alluring, and some of the best Outlander scenes are the ones that are comforting and have a little bit of domestic charm to them. Because of everything that Roger and Bree have gone through since season 4 began, there is some appeal in seeing the two at peace.

Remember that Outlander season 5 premieres on Starz come February 16 — it’s just over three weeks away! The time for waiting is almost at an end.

Related News – Be sure to get some additional information now on Outlander, including some other news about Sophie away from the show

What do you want to see for Brianna on Outlander season 5?

Be sure to share right away now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







