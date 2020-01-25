NCIS season 17 spoilers: Interesting episode title scoop!







At the moment, we’re starting to get a good sense of what’s coming on NCIS season 17 — at least so far as episode titles and slight details go. Take, for example, Tuesday’s episode “On Fire” — an installment that is going to be mostly all about Torres being in danger. It’s still unclear as to whether or not he’s going to make it through the hit-and-run alive … though we remain optimistic.

After Tuesday’s new episode, we know that there’s going to be another episode coming on February 11 entitled “Lonely Hearts.” That is an installment where it’s revealed that Sloane has a secret admirer — shouldn’t that be fun? If nothing else, it’s an opportunity to explore what this could do to Gibbs, provided of course that Gibbs isn’t said secret admirer himself.

For some more news on NCIS in video form, remember to check out the latest below! Once you watch, remember to subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist.

Now, we can at least confirm that there is another NCIS episode coming on February 18 — and a rather intriguing title at the same time. According to the Futon Critic, the title for this installment (the 16th of the season) is “Ephemera.” What does this mean? If you go back to the derivative to the word, it more than likely refers to an object or thing that was meant to be discarded — yet, we have a feeling that it will stick around for this episode. It brings us back to the old expression of “nothing lasts forever,” and maybe there’s a sense of nostalgia within this particular story based on this and this alone.

Given that this is an episode airing during February sweeps, we do have a feeling that it’s meant to make a large impact. Maybe it will actually address some longstanding stories that have not been addressed with regularity. Take, for example, what’s going on with Fornell — that was introduced at the end of season 16 but hasn’t been visited all that much ever since.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news on Tuesday’s new NCIS episode right now

What do you think about “Ephemera” as an NCIS title?

Is there any one thing that you’re excited to check out on the series before we get around to the end? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember to stick around for more news. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







