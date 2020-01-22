NCIS season 17 episode 14 promo: How is Torres injured?







If you watched the promo for NCIS season 17 episode 14 last night, then there’s a chance you know a thing or two already about what’s coming. Nick Torres is going to find himself in a position where he is fighting for his life, and the big-time question is whether or not he will make it through okay.

For now, we haven't heard anything to suggest that Wilmer Valderrama is leaving the show or this role behind. With that in mind, we're going to continue to be optimistic and her, do our best to try and figure out what happened to Torres in the first place. It appears as though he and Bishop were just out for a jog together when this happened — there doesn't appear to be any evidence that they were on the job together. Instead, they were having a rare bit of bonding time away from work and it appears to be a hit-and-run.

Was Torres targeted for a specific reason? That’s where things get a bit more ambiguous, but it’s hard to imagine that this was anything other than intentional. It’s difficult to buy into the idea that someone randomly hits an NCIS agent, only to then panic and try to drive away moments later. This could be a storyline that is paid off a little bit later on down the road, or at least we hope so. We personally do think that the show would benefit greatly from giving us a chance to explore this a little bit more beyond just this episode.

There is also one more thing to think about here, in the end — while this accident be the sort of thing that leads to Bishop thinking over her feelings for Torres in a new way? It could send that story moving in a very specific direction.

What do you want to see on NCIS season 17 episode 14?

Do you think that Torres will be okay?

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

