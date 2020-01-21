NCIS season 17 episode 14 spoilers: Is Torres in danger of dying?







As we prepare ourselves for NCIS season 17 episode 14 airing on CBS next week, be worried for Torres. Be very worried. While we haven’t heard anything that suggests that Wilmer Valderrama is leaving the show, they obviously want that to be something that we’re worried about. The story is dictating that.

Just to boost up a little bit of the hype here, we suggest that you check out the full NCIS season 17 episode 14 synopsis below:

“On Fire” – After Torres and Bishop are victims of a hit-and-run, Torres fights for his life in the ICU, on NCIS, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Want some more NCIS updates in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you check that out, be sure to also then subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

So provided that nothing is happening to Torres long-term, what is the focus of this episode? We think that a part of it has to do with the writers wanting to create a “no one is safe” sort of vibe for viewers watching at home. Plus, we think that this could be the sort of episode that causes Torres and Bishop to each think a little bit differently about their lives. It’s clear that the two of them have feelings for each other, but there has been something holding the two of them back. Within this episode, the characters may come to the realization that there is no time to wait. Wouldn’t this be the right time to push something forward?

While we don’t think that Wilmer is leaving the show, there is one other thing that we do need to remember along the way — Lucas Black departed NCIS: New Orleans almost without warning. It was one of the biggest shockers of the past year and with that in mind, anything is possible. We just don’t think the writers are going to want to cast off Torres when there are so many great stories still worth telling.

What do you want to see when it comes to NCIS season 17 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around if you want some more news on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







