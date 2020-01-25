





Is Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector new tonight over on NBC? If you come into this article with questions, we’ve got answers! To be specific, we’ve got some of that in the form of scoop for what lies ahead.

Even though tonight is repeat, rest assured that there are some more episodes coming! That will start next week, and there will also be one a week later on February 7, as well. These will help the title character inch a little bit further along on his journey. There are going to be some twists and turns, and by the end of it, plenty of reasons to be excited.

Below, you can go ahead and check out synopses for the two upcoming episodes — we like to think that they offer up reasons for excitement.

Episode 3, “Russian Roulette” – “01/31/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : When a young woman from an insular Russian community who witnesses a murder comes to Lincoln and Amelia for help, the case takes a shocking turn when the mysterious murder is linked to a cold case – the tragic disappearance of a teenage girl. Meanwhile, the Bone Collector’s ‘secret’ is discovered. TV-14”

Episode 4, “What Lies Beneath” – “02/07/2020 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : A bizarre murder at a university research site thrusts Amelia and Kate into the world of post-mortem forensics. Lincoln explores new possibilities with the help of Sellitto’s friend. Guest starring Zack Weinstein and Michael Potts. TV-14”

(Side note: Is “What Lies Beneath” one of the most common episode titles out there?)

Within these episodes, we think that there’s going to be a chance to get to know some of our characters further — which is, of course, essential to the enjoyment of the story. You want to be able to get closer to answers on the Bone Collector. Yet, at the same time you also want to be invested in some of the people as well.

