Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 14: Where is it? News on what’s next







Are you eager to check out Hawaii Five-0 season 10 episode 14? We understand that — we also understand the frustration. Why the long wait for more new episodes to air on CBS?

Alas, patience has to be a virtue sometimes to get more new episodes on the air. The next installment is coming on January 31 and the wait is a byproduct of a few different things. Take, for starters, the fact that CBS needs to keep the show on the air until the middle of May. Also, remember as well that there are a lot of episodes that still need to be filmed. The producers need the time to make some of these great!

There will be a number of new episodes that air in February, so don’t get too frustrated about the wait just yet. Also, we think that there’s something big coming on CBS when the show returns — a story that could end up being the biggest spotlight of the season for Scott Caan as Danny. For a few more details all about that, check out the full synopsis if you haven’t already:

“I ho‘olulu, ho‘ohulei ‘ia e ka makani” – Soon after Danny meets the girl of his dreams, they get into a potentially fatal car accident in an area far from help. Also, McGarrett enlists Quinn and Tani to help when Eddie the dog suddenly shows signs of PTSD, on HAWAII FIVE-0, Friday, Jan. 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Consider all of this a reminder that Hawaii Five-0 is a show all about giving you something different every week. Sometimes, you get high-octane action. At other points, we're going to be getting episodes that are designed to kick you right in the feels. This seems to be one of the most emotional episodes of the season just because there's big stuff happening with Danny … and then also leaving us worried about Eddie the Dog. Pets are almost always going to be leaving us emotional no matter what the story is.

Are you missing Hawaii Five-0 season 10 on the air?

Are you excited to learn what’s coming on episode 15 when this installment airs? Be sure to share in the comments. (Photo: CBS.)

