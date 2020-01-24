Charmed season 2 episode 11 spoilers: The quest to save Harry







Charmed season 2 episode 11, from afar, seems to be a story all about a wide array of tones coming together. For starters, you have a title here in “Dance Like No One is Witching” that feels fundamentally so cheery and lighthearted. Who doesn’t love a few dance moves here and there?

Well, this is where things start to get a little bit crazy, as a big chunk of this upcoming episode is going to be based around so real danger. Think in terms of the character Harry’s life being in jeopardy. He seems to have contracted some sort of strange/mysterious illness and through this episode, Macy, Mel, and Abigael are going to do what they can to help. Macy is also going to look towards an alternative source, as well. This is an all-hands-on-deck kind of story, where a lot of different characters try to achieve a singular goal. We don’t want to lose Harry, especially halfway through the second season. Yet, we understand why Charmed would want its viewers to worry — it’s a chance to drive buzz as we get a little bit closer to February sweeps.

In the event you want some more news all about what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full Charmed season 2 episode 11 synopsis below:

WORTH THE RISK – When Harry (Rupert Evans) comes down with a mysterious illness, Macy (Madeleine Mantock), Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Abigael (Poppy Drayton) must work together to save his life, and Macy turns to Julian (guest star Eric Balfour) for help. Meanwhile, Jordan (Jordan Donica) and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) embark on a dangerous mission in New Orleans. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Christina Piña and Nicki Renna (#211). Original airdate 1/31/2020.

Is there a better setting for Charmed than New Orleans? Think about that for a moment here. It’s a city that is rooted so much in witchcraft, voodoo, and all sorts of urban legends all over the place. We think there’s a chance to explore a lot of fun stuff in here, at least however long Maggie and Jordan take on this mission.

