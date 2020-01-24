Shameless season 10 finale: Three things we’re hoping to see







If you somehow didn’t know the news as of yet, here it is — the Shameless season 10 finale is airing on Showtime this weekend! There’s a lot of fantastic stuff to prepare for, but the #1 expectation is simply this: Gallavich, and plenty of them. The wedding is here!

This episode has been hyped up mostly by these two characters finally tying the knot and, given their history, we hope that the writers spend most of their time building towards something great here. Take your time and don’t short-change them when it comes to scenes together. Ian and Mickey deserve it, and we think that a lot of other characters can have some great story around them. Characters like Lip or Debbie could look at what’s going on with them and try to figure out more what they want in terms of their own lives.

For Debbie, the finale needs to find a way to wrap up the story with Claudia and her daughter fully. It’s clear at this point that neither one of them are going to be in her long-term future, so it’s probably in her best interest now to try and find a way in order to move on. (Debbie really doesn’t have that much of a reason to put up with Claudia’s daughter anymore, right? She already blackmailed her when it comes to the school dance.)

Meanwhile, with Lip we hope he finds a way to stick around in Chicago for at least one more year … largely because we know that season 11 is the end. We’ve already had a full season without Emmy Rossum, who we hope will be around for season 11 in some capacity (even just an episode or two). Meanwhile, it would be nice to not lose Jeremy Allen White so close to the end of the road. If you want, send Tani and Lip to Milwaukee a year later if you have to.

Finally, let’s just hope that moving forward, Carl and Frank just get some chances to evolve. Maybe Carl is closer to a new future courtesy of the police academy. With Frank, we’re not sure he is capable of being anything more than what he is.

What do you most want to see when it comes to the Shameless season 10 finale?

