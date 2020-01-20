Shameless season 10 finale spoilers: A snag in the Gallavich wedding







Entering the Shameless season 10 finale on Showtime this weekend, there is one thing we know already about Ian and Mickey. We’re building towards a wedding! It’s one of the most romantic occasions imaginable for the characters … or at least it could be.

If there is a big-time problem with all hopes of a Gallavich ceremony, it’s this: Within the world of Shameless, something almost always goes wrong. This time, we’re going to be seeing that in the form of Terry torching some of their initial plans. Prejudice unfortunately remains strong about Ian and Mickey, even though the two characters remain committed to loving each other. There isn’t any real evidence at all that they’re going to let some of this stuff get in the way of their personal happiness.

So what do you do in the event your plans fall apart? You improvise? There is a new sneak peek for the upcoming episode that you can see here, and within that Debbie tries to encourage Ian and Mickey to find another way to make the wedding work. There’s a chance that they can have a ceremony in the back of the Gallagher house, though that could be a problem with the high number of people invited. Another possibility is to have it in the park. We know that there’s not a lot of time in order for the Gallaghers to figure things out, but they almost always have a way to do so.

We’re pretty hopeful for a strong romantic conclusion to this story, no matter what happens around them. We don’t think that Shameless brought Ian and Mickey back, and then hype up their relationship, only to then slam the door in ‘shippers’ faces. That’s too much to ultimately bear.

