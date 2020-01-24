Power season 6 episode 14: Rashad Tate – ‘Reversal of Fortune’ hopes







We’re just over 24 hours now from Power season 6 episode 14 debuting on Starz, and we know that this one is significant. It’s the penultimate episode of the series and beyond just that, this is a chance to learn a little bit more about Rashad Tate. Did he shoot Ghost and, if not, what were all of his motives? How is his endgame?

It’s obvious that we need to know if Tate is responsible for shooting Ghost — that’s one priority in “Reversal of Fortune.” Another one for us is getting to know where Tate comes from. We know already that he is a memorable character in relation to his time around James St. Patrick, but we need to know more beyond that. What got him into politics? What is his family life like? What motivates him so much? We saw through Paz’s episode just how much she was going through, and we’re sure that the Tate episode is meant to produce something reasonably similar.

Also, maybe Tate’s going to have an opportunity within this episode to showcase more of why this particular election mattered to him — the part of his motive for shooting Ghost we never quite understood was that there was no need for so much urgency. Why in the world was he so gung-ho on making sure that it happened now? Couldn’t he have just waited to run for office again later? Was it really all about Ghost’s arrogance?

One last question we’re wondering right now — how many other people did Tate try to hire? It feels like he’s responsible for bringing in the characters played by Brandon Michael Hall and Cedric the Entertainer. Meanwhile, it also seems like he tried to get Dre on board. Is there anyone else who we just didn’t know about, for one reason or another?

All will be revealed here when Power season 6 episode 14 airs this weekend on Starz.

What do you want to see when it comes to Tate’s story on Power season 6 episode 14?

