Better Call Saul video: Cast, producers on season 4 Easter eggs







We’re just under a month away from the season 4 premiere on Better Call Saul — and we know that there’s a lot of stuff worth looking forward to! We’re inching ever closer to the timeline of Breaking Bad and, because of that, we’re getting more and more Easter eggs from that show creeping into this one.

With that in mind, season 4 of Saul was chock full of fantastic Breaking Bad references — and a lot of them are broken down in the video below! You can get a discussion about some familiar faces who turned up, plus the biggest Breaking Bad tie-in story in there — the construction of the Superlab! This is the setting for some important stuff on the Bryan Cranston – Aaron Paul series, and there is something mesmerizing about the origin story of a place like this.

One of the fun things, we imagine, for the writers of this show is working in order to properly determine how to best include some of the things we saw during Breaking Bad so many years ago. It’s almost a chance to watch them follow along a super-strange-but-very-entertaining timeline where they hypothesize as to how to make all of these little references interesting while still canon for the main show.

Season 5, more than likely, will have plenty of Breaking Bad references of its own. We know already that you’re going to be seeing an appearance from Dean Norris as Hank, and many of Saul Goodman’s signature outfits/business cards will now be focused on prominently. Sure, there are some signatures of Better Call Saul — including characters like Kim Wexler — who will very much be present. In the end, though, this show recognizes its legacy, and also that it needs to start tying things up. With season 6 serving as the big send-off now for Bob Odenkirk and company, this is more important than ever before.

