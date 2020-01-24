The Ranch season 5: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Is there going to be a chance for you to see The Ranch season 5 over at Netflix? Is that something that you should ever hope for? Within this article, we come bearing a little bit of discussion on that very subject.

Let’s go ahead and get the following out of the way now — Netflix has no plans to revisit this series following the final ten episodes (or “Part 8,” as the streaming service tends to call them) coming out today. It was planned in advance for this to be the end of the story for Colt and company, though we do firmly believe that there is more story that could’ve been told.

In the end, one of the reasons behind The Ranch coming to a close at this point is that this is just something that Netflix often tends to do. They don’t have this overwhelming tendency to push shows beyond what they feel is a natural end. They don’t milk franchises into the ground, though at times that also means shows end far too soon. In general, they don’t keep comedies around for a substantial length of time. The Ranch is ending now, after all, and Fuller House (another one of their most-popular shows) is finishing off its run a little later this year.

So while season 4 may be the end for The Ranch, we wouldn’t rule it out that Netflix gets back into business with Ashton Kutcher in the future. In between this show, That 70’s Show, and also the final seasons of Two and a Half Men, the actor has been involved in three different super-popular comedies. He’s a bankable talent that will lift whatever is around him. We just hope that he will find new ways to shake up this genre, much like he did The Ranch. This show had a blue-collar element to it that is similar to a series like Roseanne/The Conners, but then also added in adult subject matter and strong language — the sort of language that these characters would actually use. It was one of the first sitcoms that was still for a mature audience.

In the end, let’s say farewell now to The Ranch — and we’ll also see what the future holds.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Ranch

Are you sad that The Ranch season 5 is not happening?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in the event you want some more news related to the show. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







