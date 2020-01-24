Outlander notes: New Sophie Skelton song, Sam Heughan event







Welcome to another edition of Outlander notes and, to the surprise of no one, there are some headlines aplenty within! This time around, we’re looking at some activities for actors away from the show … starting with a new musical endeavor from Sophie Skelton.

In a post on Instagram this week, Skelton showcased a new collaborative song with Peter Yanowitz entitled “Martini Shot” — if you want to download/listen, you can do that by visiting the link here. The song seems to be inspired by some of the time the actor spent in New York City last year, and the title itself is derived from the final shot of the day on a TV/film set. (We like to imagine that’s because everyone wants a drink after the fact.)

Sophie plans on donating proceeds from the song to the UK charity Mental Health Foundation, so know that while you help her musical endeavors, you are also ensuring that some money goes to a great cause. Check it out and enjoy! The song’s got a pretty cool vibe to it…

New Sam Heughan event!

Want to see Sam live in New York City with Josh Horowitz? On February 6, there’s a chance to do that with a Happy Sad Confused event. This is set to be an in-depth conversation, and these are the sort of interviews we appreciate so much more than just the standard junket or red-carpet press tour. You get a good chance to actually hear from someone rather than a few little soundbites about various things.

If you want tickets to the event, be sure to visit the link here. They’re going fast, but at the time of this writing there are still some assorted seats available. This event is happening just over a week before the premiere of Outlander season 5 on Starz come February 16.

