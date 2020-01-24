The Resident season 3 episode 14 promo: Conrad’s big return







The Resident season 3 episode 14 is going to feel in a lot of ways like a big, grand homecoming. Conrad Hawkins is back at Chastain! There’s been a lot of turmoil over the past couple of months there but, in the end, he can get back now to doing some of what he does best: Taking care of patients.

Of course, soon after his arrival he’s going to recognize that there is never a dull moment. There’s chaos all over the place, more challenging patients, and beyond just all of that, Nic is ill and throwing up. We do think that the promo below is spliced together in a way that makes you want to believe that she is pregnant, but there’s isn’t anything confirming that as of yet. She may just be tackling a sickness that is spreading through the hospital.

No matter what is going on with Nic, the point entering episode 14 is that we are entering yet another era of the show. Conrad has seen what can happen to him due to his penchant for risk-taking, and he is going to have to determine as a result of this if he wants to keep that pattern going. There could be a different outlook from him as we press onward … but we think it’s foolish to think that Conrad is an altogether different person. When the adrenaline gets going and he’s working to save a patient’s life, he is going to think in the moment and do what’s best … really regardless of what anyone around him thinks.

As for who some of the patients are in this episode, that could elevate the stakes for Conrad a little bit. We are, after all, talking about two of Red Rock’s biggest donors! Saving them could allow Conrad to get in better graces with them, even if they may still not appreciate some of his roguish ways.

