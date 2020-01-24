Grey’s Anatomy season 16: Where is Alex Karev, Justin Chambers?







Where is Alex Karev on tonight’s Grey’s Anatomy season 16 episode? If you haven’t heard the news, there’s a lot to dive into here.

Earlier this month, it was confirmed in shocking fashion that Justin Chambers is departing the ABC drama, which he has been a part of since the very beginning of the series. He’s a beloved actor playing a beloved character and with that in mind, it’s hard to swallow that he is gone in the blink of an eye.

All of this is also hard to digest when you think about the circumstances. When you reflect on Sandra Oh’s departure from the show, there was a proper tribute and an episode that suited as a fond farewell. Yet, with Chambers, the announcement came after he filmed his final episodes as Alex. There was no tribute and given that Jo is still around, it’s not like every single part of his life departed with him.

For some more Grey’s Anatomy video coverage on Alex’s exit, be sure to watch our suggestions for how to write the character off below! After you do that, be sure to also subscribe to CarterMatt on YouTube and then also view our full show playlist. We’ll have more news in due time.

On tonight’s new episode, the Grey’s Anatomy writers chose to address Chambers’ absence by saying that Alex was still off in Iowa spending some time with his mother. It almost feels like they didn’t know for sure that the actor would be gone at the time this was filming, and they wanted to give themselves an opportunity for him to come back down the road. That doesn’t seem to be happening.

Eventually, the writers are going to have to say goodbye to Alex, but it’s not something that they have to do at the moment. Hopefully, they are taking their time to ensure that there is a little bit of closure to this story, even if there isn’t an opportunity to see Chambers on the show again.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Grey’s Anatomy, including a preview for what lies ahead

What did you think about the exit of Alex Karev on Grey’s Anatomy season 16?

Are you missing Justin Chambers already? Be sure to share right now in the comments, and remember to also stick around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







