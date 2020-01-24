Floribama Shore season 3 episode 13: The aftermath of Nilsa’s arrest







Even before tonight’s new episode of Floribama Shore came on TV, you may have heard a thing or two about what to expect. After all, Nilsa’s arrest first made headlines months ago, and you’re seeing the situation play out now in real time. All of the other members of the cast are going to have to figure out how to help her now and there’s some bonding moments that could come from it.

Think about it this way — the Floribama Shore cast may get into a lot of arguments, but they have a bond no other people can understand. They’ll rally together after this, and Nilsa will have to deal herself with the consequences of her actions. This isn’t a case of mistaken identity — all of the video evidence leading up to the arrest is out there. This isn’t the sort of thing that can be resolved in some sort of easy fashion either, as there are a number of steps that she now has to take.

So while Nilsa’s arrest is going to take center stage for the hour, there are some other events you can expect. For more on that, view the full Floribama Shore season 3 episode 13 synopsis below:

Nilsa gets arrested, and the roommates must bail her out. Kortni realizes she may not be ready to stay for the rest of the summer. Mattie takes Aimee for a special waxing before Aimee’s boyfriend comes to visit.

The Kortni part of this story feels like the part that is going to make some viewers the most upset, largely due to the simple fact that she just returned to the house. Yet, you don’t often get better from what she’s been through fast, and we’ll just have to wait and see what her future holds. With Mattie now entrenched as a part of the show, the house is a little bit more populated … and there is room for a lot of drama both now and also in the future.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news right now when it comes to Floribama Shore

What do you want to see when it comes to Floribama Shore season 3 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here in the event you want some other news when it comes to the series. (Photo: MTV.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







