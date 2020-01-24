Last Man Standing season 8 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Romancing the Stone’







Last Man Standing season 8 episode 8 is going to be airing on Fox in one week’s time, and there’s a chance for love to be in the air! Of course, to go along with that, there’s a chance for things to completely fall apart.

Just think about where we are entering this upcoming episode. Ed and Bonnie are getting closer to saying their vows, and this is a wonderful occasion … but is there something that will cause them to pump the brakes? Vanessa is going to find herself in a position where she has some important information — information that both of these characters may need to know! Will she relay it to them? How do you handle this sort of position? We imagine these questions being critical to figuring out where this story goes from here.

For the time being, we’re just happy to share some more details. Below, CarterMatt has the full Last Man Standing season 8 episode 8 synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

Vanessa learns a secret that she thinks will ruin Ed and Bonnie’s (guest star Susan Sullivan) wedding day in the all-new “Romancing the Stone” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, Jan. 30 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-808) (TV-PG D, L)

This episode will feature a lot of funny stuff, and no matter what happens here, we should make the following clear — Last Man Standing is a hopeful show. This is a show people watch when they want to smile and spend some time with their families. We like to think that no matter what’s going on over the course of a given episode, you’re going to be seeing the Baxter family move forward. Such should also be the case for characters like Ed and Bonnie, who are certainly quirky but fit in within this world in their own way.

Here’s one other crazy fun fact before we wrap things up here — “Romancing the Stone” is the eighth episode of the show to air in the span of a month. This is something that most other series would only dream of having. (It’s mostly a byproduct of the delay for the season premiere.)

