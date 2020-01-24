Is Evil new tonight on CBS? What’s ahead in season 1 finale







Is Evil new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we’ll answer that question, and then also help to set up an epic season 1 finale.

We don’t want to beat around the bush too much here, so let’s go ahead and hand down most of the bad news now — there is no Evil tonight.In what has to be one of the more cruel twists out there, we’re not going to have a chance to see the final episode (at least until fall) for a little while. To think that we were so close to the end of the season and yet, now we have to wait until January 30. It’s a weird scheduling quirk on the part of CBS for sure, but maybe it will have a chance to build up some more excitement as we get closer and closer to the send-off.

So what is going to be coming within said send-off? Think one of the creepiest situations imaginable. As the promo below helps to give away, you’re going to be seeing a pregnant woman proclaim that one of her unborn babies is evil. This is going to be a shocking, crazy development that leads to David, Kristen, and Ben asking some tough questions. In the end, though, a lot of stuff that you’ve seen this season will come full circle. If you’ve been curious as to how almost everything connects, this will be your opportunity to learn.

If you haven’t had a chance to see the Evil season 1 finale synopsis, you can do that below:

“Book 27” – David, Kristen and Ben assess whether a pregnant woman is possessed when she claims one of the twins she’s carrying is evil. Their investigation leads to a fertility clinic where they discover a connection to all of their encounters throughout the season. Also, Kristen questions one of her daughters’ capacity for evil upon realizing that she also used that fertility clinic, on the first season finale of EVIL, Thursday, Jan. 30 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

