Legacies season 2 episode 11 spoilers: ‘What Cupid Problem?’







What’s coming up in regards to Legacies season 2 episode 11? “What Cupid Problem?” is a story all about love … though it may be forced love. After all, Cupid is in town causing some problems! This is going to be one of the more entertaining storylines this season just from a pure randomness perspective. After all, there aren’t too many opportunities that you have to see a mythological character quite like this stir things up. If you love fun storytelling, there’s a good chance this episode will appeal to you.

Below, you can read the full Legacies season 2 episode 11 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

LOVE IS IN THE AIR WHEN CUPID SHOWS UP IN MYSTIC FALLS – After learning that Josie, Lizzie and Alaric are in trouble, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) leads the charge to save them. Meanwhile, Landon (Aria Shahghasemi) seizes the chance to keep an eye on the latest monster in town in order to prove himself useful. Elsewhere, MG’s (Quincy Fouse) attempt at a perfect first date with Kym (guest star Ebboney Wilson) takes a disastrous turn when Hope enlists his help in her plan. Chris Lee also stars. Darren Grant directed the episode written by Penny Cox & Cynthia Adarkwa (#211). Original airdate 1/30/2020.

So are we going to see Cupid actually play Cupid over the course of the upcoming episode? That’s something that we’ll have to wait and see on, but we could see them easily doing what they could to stir the pot and make hearts go a little bit aflutter in Mystic Falls. After all, isn’t a show like Legacies a little bit more fun when there is some movement on the romantic front?

Speaking of romance, we hope that MG’s attempt at a good date works out in his favor … but we’re worried due to whatever Hope is asking of him. Also, we do still wonder how many feelings he still has for Lizzie, who he has been pursuing for a very long time.

