How to Get Away with Murder season 6: Where is it on ABC?







We know that tonight is going to feature the return of Grey’s Anatomy — because of that, it makes sense to wonder about How to Get Away with Murder. It hasn’t been on the air for more than a month, and the ABC series raised all sorts of questions before its hiatus as to where the story was going to go moving forward.

Take, for example, this — is Annalise faking her own death? Or, is Connor responsible for what happened to Asher? His death seems to be the prevailing mystery moving forward, though knowing this show, there are likely to be at least a few others sprinkled in throughout.

Unfortunately, the bad news at the moment is simply this: You’re going to be stuck waiting for a rather-long time still to get some more information on Annalise’s future — and the same goes for all of the other characters. Instead of doing what ABC has done over the past few years, the network is instead pushing back and leaving you waiting until April to see the resolution for this story. Why do that? A big part of the reason has to do with ABC wanting to promote the show at the end of the year. Another part of it probably revolved around them wanting to preserve buzz.

Our assumption at the moment is this — after A Million Little Things wraps up its own second season, that is when ABC will decide to put out some more information on the future of How to Get Away with Murder. Patience is going to be the key here, but we’re talking about some subject matter that is hard to be patient for.

