NCIS season 17 episode 15 spoilers: Sloane has a secret admirer!

To date, there have been questions aplenty surrounding whether or not Sloane and Gibbs could get together. We learned last season that Sloane has some feelings for someone, but she hasn’t been able to express anything beyond what she told Dr. Grace. Could that change in the future? Maybe, but within this episode (entitled “Lonely Hearts”), we’re going to be seeing someone admiring her. She will be the target of some appreciation, according to the official NCIS season 17 episode 15 synopsis below:

“Lonely Hearts” – The lead suspect in an NCIS murder investigation is a woman Gibbs’ friend, Phillip Brooks (Don Lake), met on a dating site. Also, Sloane has a secret admirer on Valentine’s Day, on NCIS, Tuesday, Feb. 11 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

So could this secret admirer be Gibbs? We don’t want to get too excited just yet, mostly because there are a lot of different reasons why someone could do this and there are even more ways that this story could end. It may not turn into anything other than a fun B-story that gives Maria Bello the opportunity to have a little bit of fun. Maybe this turns into something more, or maybe this just ends up being a one-shot story that doesn’t have a whole lot of bearing on anything else down the road.

