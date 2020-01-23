





Is Law & Order: SVU new tonight over on NBC? Within this article, we’ve got some more news on that subject — plus info on where things go from here with Mariska Hargitay and the rest of the cast.

The unfortunate news is worth getting out of the way — you won’t be seeing a new installment of the series on the air tonight. While the series is still technically on the air, it’s coming in the form of a repeat of the season premiere. Next week will mark the airing of season 21 episode 12, entitled “The Longest Night of Rain,” and you can get some details as to what to expect below.

Based on the promo, there are a couple of important things worth noting about this January 30 installment right away.

The case itself – Was a police officer assaulted by one of their superiors? This is one of the more delicate cases for Benson and the rest of the team to examine, largely because there are so many different metaphorical mines that they have to dodge and weave their way through. We’re talking here about a situation in which departmental policies and politics could come back hard on Benson — no matter her track record, this sort of stuff always seems to happen.

The return of Tucker – While we know that he and Olivia have quite the history together, this appears to be very much different from anything that we’ve seen before. We’re speaking here specifically about Tucker being a potentially adversary for Benson in this episode, as she accuses him of lying. There may very well be more going on here than meets the eye, but we’re going to go ahead and proclaim this to be the foundation for a ton of other big stuff that is coming.

Be prepared for an emotional episode of SVU that will test the team in a lot of different ways — when you’re dealing with police matters, this is almost always going to happen.

