Outlander season 6: Will filming begin this May? More evidence

In a new report over at Backstage (a website that is geared around auditions and casting), it is noted that filming will begin on the new season in May. That means that, over the coming months, there could be auditions for some various roles in preparation of work kicking off again. While the May start date has not been officially confirmed by Starz, it does make a certain degree of sense. This is when Caitriona Balfe suggested following season 5 production that she could be back at work — yet, she wasn’t 100% certain on it at the time.

From the outside looking in, a May start date on season 6 makes a great deal of sense. That would allow the cast to either relax or spend some time working on some other projects. Meanwhile, that would allow the show an opportunity to air new episodes within the first few months of 2021 — provided that Starz has a spot in the schedule. We’d like to think that they would want to keep up the current pace, given that the network should want to have some of the show on the air as soon as possible.

Obviously, it’d be great if there were some other Outlander-adjacent series to tide us over during some of the droughts … but it doesn’t seem as though anything is imminent. While it was great to hear a little bit about some of what the network would like to do with spin-offs at TCA, we’re waiting until they actually order a new show before we get too excited. Otherwise, it could prove to be all talk.

