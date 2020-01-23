Terry Crews on America’s Got Talent experience, Gabrielle Union exit







While America’s Got Talent: The Champions is currently on the air, there’s still just as much attention on the past as there is the present. Take, for example, some of the questions that have come out about Gabrielle Union’s departure from the show last year.

Odds are, you’ve heard the reporting on the initial allegations already, as sources allege that Union was subject to prejudicial behavior behind the scenes, including being asked to showcase certain hairstyle for the AGT audience. There is also discussion about an offensive joke that guest judge Jay Leno may have made during the taping of a Judge Cuts episode. While Union has not spoken out in terms of specifics leading to her departure, she has issued enough statements to make one thing clear — there are parts of her experience that she was unhappy with, and she has met with executives from NBC on the matter. She is not looking to get her job back, but rather change the culture for the series moving forward.

This week, show host Terry Crews commented on the subject in a new interview with Today, though he offered a different perspective than Gabrielle. He admitted that he can not view anything from Union’s own lens (he was, after all, not in her shoes), but made it clear that he did not experience any racist remarks while filming the series this past summer:

“That was never my experience on America’s Got Talent. In fact, it was the most diverse place I have ever been in my 20 years of entertainment … The Top 10 acts were Asian, women, older, younger, black, white, it was everything in the gamut.”

Does that take away from anything Gabrielle said? Not at all, since the two are different people in different parts of the show. Yet, Crews likely knew he would be asked about the controversy while promoting Champions and some other work, and his experience is clearly different. (We can’t fully get on board him bemoaning some unsourced comments that started the reports about Union on AGT, mostly because the person aware of what allegedly happened may have been afraid of having their name out there.)

The next new episode of Champions is going to be airing on NBC this Monday. (Photo: NBC.)

