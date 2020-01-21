V. Unbeatable gets Golden Buzzer on America’s Got Talent: The Champions







Tonight’s episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions featured a lot of great acts, but there can only be one Golden Buzzer! Meanwhile, there’s only one V. Unbeatable in terms of having a tremendous amount of talent and creativity. They’re one of the most athletic, incredible acts that has ever been on the show, and we’ll admit that we were rather bummed that they didn’t finish higher last season.

With that in mind, we were very thrilled to learn that the dance crew got the Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel! This is one of his favorite acts, and there is no argument here.

While there are a number of different things that we love about V. Unbeatable as an act, it’s their creativity that we applaud the most. Think about it like this — there are so many different acts out there that do dance and acrobatics, but few feature the props, the jumping through holes, and a lot of other creative stuff from start to finish. They do things that we’ve never seen another act do ever.

Can V. Unbeatable win this season of AGT: The Champions now that they’ve got this stamp of approval backing them up? We gotta imagine that they could! They easily have the skill set to pull off some even greater things in the finale, which is the next time that we’ll see them. Because of the format of this season, they now have a one-way ticket until the end of the season. They just gotta bring something even better than anything that they’ve done before.

