Floribama Shore season 3 episode 12 sneak peek: Kortni returns







On Thursday night’s Floribama Shore season 3 episode 12, you’re going to have a chance to see the return of a familiar face. Kortni’s back on the show! She’ll be back to partake in all sorts of craziness, and things will get back to normal … however normal that things can be in a show like this.

So even though Kortni is back around the rest of the group, that doesn’t mean that she has left ALL of her problems back home. In the sneak peek below, you can see her voicing some of her concerns after Logan’s release from jail, including that he may come down to the St. Pete area and start causing some problems for her there. While the Floribama Shore world does exist within its own little bubble, we’ve seen enough evidence now that it and real life do occasionally cross paths — and when they do, it’s not always pretty. The longer that Kortni is back within the world, the more we’d figure some of these concerns will fade away. It may just be something that takes a little bit of time in order to sort out.

Beyond just what’s going on with Kortni within this episode, there are some other things to watch out for, as well. Take, for example, some more discussion all about Nilsa. In the sneak peek, she seems frustrated with Gus over how he is treating her. Is it different from normal? Sure, mostly in that he’s not being as flirtatious as usual. Yet, there are still some other questions as to whether or not there’s something more going on here … and there isn’t exactly a whole lot of confirmation on that one way or another.

What we know is that this is going to be one of the most dramatic episodes ever for Kortni tonight as she eventually finds herself in deep trouble with the law. We’ve already read the headlines around her arrest last year, so there is no real element of surprise now.

