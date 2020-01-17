Floribama Shore season 3 episode 12 spoilers: Was Nilsa arrested?







Next week on Floribama Shore season 3 episode 12, you’re going to see a moment you may have heard about months ago. Remember the headlines surrounding Nilsa’s arrest? Well, we have a better sense now of some of the circumstances all around it.

In the promo below, you can see Nilsa do her part in order to ensure that a normal night of partying turn into a crazy night of partying. She clearly wanted a little bit of attention, and with that flashed a crowd of onlookers from a balcony. You see her talking to cops at the end of the promo, and we know that she was eventually arrested. However, based on the reports out there, it was actually based more on her actions after the flashing rather than just that alone. Her story, and the aftermath of this, could play out for the remainder of the season.

Want a little bit more scoop now? Below, CarterMatt has the full Floribama Shore season 3 episode 12 synopsis:

Jeremiah & Mattie take their relationship to the next level. The roommates discover that propane, matches & the 4th of July aren’t a good mix. Kortni returns to the house with her past following. An innocent night out turns into jail time.

The return of Kortni is for many people going to be the highlight of this episode — and she’s going to waste no time trying to have fun after spending some time away and recovering. She’ll be drinking, having fun, and probably partaking in many of the things that she often does. Yet, it remains to be seen if she will be what people are talking about at the end of the episode. It’s almost easy to draw a parallel between Nilsa’s arrest and then what happened to Snooki on Jersey Shore season 3 way back when — even if there are circumstances that are different. (Snooki’s arrest is one of the most memorable parts of that season looking back.)

