Supernatural season 15 episode 10 sneak peek: Sam, Dean’s many issues







Tonight on The CW, you’re going to have a chance to see Supernatural season 15 episode 10 — an episode that could be entitled “Sam and Dean’s bad day.”

What goes wrong in the sneak peek below? The question may better be “what doesn’t go wrong,” based on what’s going on for the Winchesters here. Dean got a parking ticket in town, the place is a mess, and Charlie’s magic credit card is no longer working. Also, Sam is sneezing all of the time and he may be getting sick. All of this is bad.

Finally, Sam and Dean get a call from Garth, who tells the brothers that he desperately needs their help. So the Winchesters need to do whatever they can to assist him, while also getting themselves through some issues at the same time.

This episode comes with the title of “The Heroes’ Journey,” and one of the things that we’re expecting to see throughout it is some of the other side of the classic Monster of the Week missions we get on this show. It feels already that this episode is meant to address all of the little, quirky questions that we don’t always get answers to. This is the perfect sort of episode for that in the final season, one that is funny and meta and allows us to perceive the world a little bit differently. It could deliver a few more details about the larger story arc with Chuck, but even if it doesn’t, there’s still time for it. It’s just not something that Supernatural as a series can store away forever.

We’re ready to laugh a little on the show tonight, see Garth again, and hope that this really just sets the stage for a few more appearances from memorable characters before the series comes to a close. After this episode wraps, we’re going to officially be halfway there — 50% of the way to the end of the road this season. It’s a hard thing to imagine, but here we are.

