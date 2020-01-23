Supergirl season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Winn Schott’s in a mask!







Odds are, you have heard the great news at this point that Winn Schott is returning to Supergirl starting on Sunday night. Yet, Jeremy Jordan’s character is not going to be the same guy he once was.

The image above is one of the first one from this episode, and it features the Winn character sporting something that he never quite did previously when he was around these characters — a mask! He’s been in the future for some time now, and we certainly think it’s possible that in his time away, a few different things about him have changed. That’s without even mentioning the fact that Crisis on Infinite Earths could have changed even more.

One of the great things about Winn returning is that it does give Kara another ally at a time in which she could use it. Also, it allows us as a viewer to have an opportunity to see what sort of technology he’s been cooking up. Winn’s intelligence was an asset in the present, and we have to imagine he could be doing so much more cool stuff in the future.

Also, Winn will prove useful after a copycat version of Toyman surfaces. Given that the original version of Toyman was his own father, it makes some sense that he help in that battle. He understands the MO and the way in which the hunt could go better than anyone.

Given that Sunday’s episode is entitled “Back from the Future: Part One,” it’s pretty apparent that there will be something more coming up for the character beyond just this. However, you may have to wait a little while — our expectation is that following Part 1, the series will likely be off the air for a couple of weeks. Does The CW really want to compete against the Super Bowl and the Oscars? Hard to imagine so.

