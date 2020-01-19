Supergirl season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Winn Schott is back!







Next week on Supergirl season 5 episode 11, you’re going to see the return of a very-familiar face in Winn Schott. With that in mind, it’s hard to be anything other than thrilled with it. We’re talking here about an original cast member working their way back into the show after traveling to the future — and rest assured, we’re very much eager to see more of what he learned there! It could to prove to be very much useful in whatever transpires not only within “Back From the Future — Part One,” but also (naturally) everything that happens from there. Remember that we’re talking here about a two-part storyline, with the second part likely coming in mid-February.

Below, CarterMatt has the Supergirl season 5 episode 11 with some more news as to what’s coming up here:

JEREMY JORDAN RETURNS; DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – As Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tries to thwart a Toyman copycat, Winn Schott (guest star Jeremy Jordan) returns from the future. David Harewood directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers (#511). Original airdate 1/26/2020.

Given Winn’s connections to the original Toyman, it does make a whole lot of sense that we see the character come back for this. What we love about Winn is that he’s a fighter with a big heart, and he’s a bit of an unorthodox hero. He does whatever he can to get the job done and isn’t afraid to take some risks.

Behind the scenes, we do also rather love that Harewood is going to be directing this episode. Why? It adds an extra bit of familiarity for Jeremy Jordan given that the two worked together for so long as actors. Also, we love that Supergirl is the sort of show that offers its cast these opportunities. In general, we do think that The CW is pretty good at this with a number of their series across the board.

