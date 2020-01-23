Stumptown episode 13 return date, spoilers for ‘The Dex Factor’







Curious to learn the Stumptown episode 13 return date, or a few more details as to where the show is going next?

The first order of business here is passing along the bad news — there isn’t a new episode of the Cobie Smulders show next week. Like some other broadcast shows (think along the lines of the One Chicago series over at NBC), there is a brief break in the action here before we get around to the start of February sweeps. At that point, there will be more than likely an influx of new episodes. Hopefully there will be some fantastic stories there that encourage people to watch live. (We bring this up mostly because Stumptown remains very much a bubble series — at the moment, there is no guarantee that the show will be coming back for another season.)

So when the show returns on Wednesday, February 5, it will be doing so with an installment entitled “The Dex Factor.” Despite the name, we don’t think there’s going to be any singing here. Instead, it’s going to bring us some surprising bonds for Dex and then also a big-time undercover mission. There will be a lot of stuff that unfolds within this episode, and we may not get much resolution within this hour alone. Patience could be a virtue, but the same goes for sitting back and enjoying the ride.

For a few more details right now on Stumptown episode 13, be sure to check out the full synopsis below:

Dex goes undercover as a potential buyer to help Hoffman and Grey with the next phase of their drug case. Meanwhile, Dex unexpectedly becomes close to a fellow veteran support group member and soon discovers they have more in common than they thought. After being left in charge of the Bad Alibi, Ansel struggles to maintain order and enlists Tookie’s help.

Related News – Be sure to get some other news right away when it comes to Stumptown!

Where do you want to see when it comes to Stumptown episode 13?

Are you hoping for a season 2 renewal? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, remember here to stick around for some additional news when it comes to the series. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







