SWAT season 3 episode 13 spoilers: A journey to Tokyo!







We’re going to start off this SWAT season 3 episode 13 piece with some news we’re very-much excited about — the next new episode is going to be very much an international affair! After spending the past couple of years watching a story based mostly in Los Angeles, there’s something very fun about getting to see the team spread their wings and take on a story somewhere new. In particular, they will be in Japan.

Of course, SWAT is not going to be giving you a story that is all about watching some of these characters lock arms and travel around to various tourist destinations. This is a business trip, one that has some danger at the center of it. Sure, we’re excited to catch some of the sights and sounds along the way (this episode actually filmed a little bit in Japan), but this is still a SWAT episode through and through. Tonally, it’s not going to be all that different from anything that we’ve seen to date.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SWAT season 3 episode 13 synopsis with a little bit more insight on what lies ahead:

“Ekitai Rashku” – Hondo, Deacon, Tan and Commander Hicks engage in a manhunt across Tokyo when they escort an extradited fugitive to Japan, where he escapes local custody. Back in Los Angeles, the rest of SWAT search for any contacts the criminal cultivated while hiding out in Los Angeles, and Street isolates himself from the team as he deals with family issues, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Jan. 29 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Portions of the episode were filmed on location in Tokyo.

We hope that on-location work is something that SWAT and other CBS shows do attempt more and more in the years ahead. This is already the second major scripted proeprty to do something like this, as SEAL Team filmed some scenes for this current season in Serbia. Japan’s been rather welcoming to all sorts of American productions over the years — one recent example of this is Blindspot, which filmed some recent scenes there.

