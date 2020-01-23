Grey’s Anatomy season 16 spoilers: Significant mental story coming







At the moment, it’s far from easy to get information on the long-term future of Grey’s Anatomy season 16. After all, Justin Chambers’ departure has rocked the show and the fanbase. What makes matters all the more confusing is the lack of information that is out there about it at the moment.

We were hoping that there would be some more information right now about Alex Karev and his future, but that hasn’t quite happened. Instead, it turns out that some of the winter premiere press was done featuring showrunner Krista Vernoff before the news about Chambers came down. With that, there is a certain degree of mystery about what’s going to be happening with any of the characters — though we do have a fascinating new tease at the moment.

Speaking to TVLine, Vernoff confirmed that there is a significant mental-health storyline that is coming at some point over the upcoming batch of episodes. What does that mean? To put it lightly, we’re going to have a chance in order to see someone tackle some serious, devastating subject matter.

Given what is happening to Alex at the moment on the story, it’s fair to speculate that Camilla Luddington’s character of Jo could be involved in this story somehow. Yet, that’s not confirmed and another possible candidate could be Maggie, given her recent struggles and what happened to a member of her own family following her treatment. There are some other possibilities as well, mostly because mental-health struggles can come out of nowhere. Tom Koracick is another interesting candidate given that he uses at times his supreme arrogance in order to mask some deep pain that he has underneath the surface.

Don’t expect any resolution when it comes to this storyline right away — after all, Grey’s Anatomy season 16 is returning with a Station 19 crossover and that’s going to take up some of the primary storytelling time.

