Good Trouble season 2 episode 13 spoilers: Callie, Jamie tested







Next week on Good Trouble season 2 episode 13, almost everything is going to be threatened in some way. Even though the title for this upcoming episode is “Daylight,” there are some characters who are going to be immersed in darkness. Take, for example, Mariana starting to realize that there is some serious drama coming at her job. She’s gotta figure out how to stay afloat there, and that’s hard given the way in which some people have treated her at Speckulate from the very beginning.

Meanwhile, for Davia, she’s going to realize that there are some ramifications for her recent actions — and for Callie and Jamie, there are some ramifications for a case that they took on. They’re both strong-willed people and because of that, it’s easy to see why something like their work would cause them problems.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Good Trouble season 2 episode 13 synopsis with some more information all about what’s next:

Callie and Jamie’s relationship is tested by a case. Mariana’s position at Speckulate is threatened. Malika has a new opportunity that could be jeopardized by her legal issues. Davia faces the unintended consequences of her behavior.

As this particular episode goes along, we’re going to have a chance in order to see a number of different surprises and maybe some stepping stones. This is not an episode where things are going to be altogether easy. Instead, it could be heartbreaking for some characters as we see some people run the risk of some serious suspects.

In the end, though, we’ll continue to stress this — Good Trouble is meant to be a hopeful show at its core. That just doesn’t make every single moment along the way filled with sunshine, happiness, and roses. There are some darker edges that you have to be prepared for here and there.

