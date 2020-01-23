Nancy Drew episode 12 spoilers: Is a clue on Ryan ahead?







Curious to learn a little bit more about Nancy Drew episode 12? This is an episode airing next week that could bring some characters closer to some answers. Will they learn the truth about what happened to Ryan? We wouldn’t be super-confident on that, but there is a reasonably good chance that you could experience forward movement.

A part of the challenge for Nancy and the other investigators in this episode is simply this — running the risk of stretching themselves too thin. Just remember that there’s a lot of stuff going on here at once, and we’ll have to wait and see if that leads to them not being able to achieve almost anything. (We’re nonetheless still optimistic.)

For a few more details regarding Nancy Drew episode 12, be sure to check out the official synopsis:

SEARCHING – While Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the Drew Crew follow up on the latest Lucy Sable lead, they also work to uncover who tried to kill Ryan (Riley Smith), leading them to a startling revelation. Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Alex Saxon, Scott Wolf and Alvina August also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#112). Original airdate 1/29/2020. Every episode of NANCY DREW will be available to stream on CWTV.com and The CW App the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

This isn’t one of those episodes that wants to tease up too much in terms of what’s coming in advance; yet, you have to go ahead and imagine that there’s going to be some exciting stuff throughout. This will be an opportunity to see a lot of pieces put together but let’s be honest: We’re still in the middle of the season. There’s no reason for the writers to hurry things along here too much just yet.

