Star Trek: Picard season 2: Patrick Stewart invites Whoopi Goldberg







In one of the most heartwarming videos that we’ve seen today, we’ve also had a chance to get some Star Trek: Picard season 2 news simultaneously.

In a new interview today on The View, Sir Patrick Stewart himself extended an invitation for Whoopi Goldberg to come back on the show for its upcoming season 2. It’s something that he and the producers had clearly talked about in advance, and it’s something that Whoopi was happy to accept. Also, there was something rather sweet seeing her get so emotional and speechless over the thought of it.

The View notes that Whoopi has spoken fondly of her time on Star Trek: The Next Generation in the past, and that probably made it even easier to agree to come back. This is a show that helped to define its era of television, and there were so many fine actors who had a chance to spend time with Jean-Luc Picard over the years. While working on the show was challenging at times, it was deeply rewarding and it seems to have been a great experience for most of the cast and crew. Whoopi appeared in more than two dozen episodes of the series over the years.

As to what’s going to happen with Whoopi on season 2, time will tell — but we’re sure that the schedules will work out. Whoopi has been able to do a number of roles before while also balancing out her time on the daytime talk show.

Also, this video is yet another reminder of how Sir Patrick is able to stir emotion. Remember how teary-eyed people got when he first made it clear that Picard was coming back in the first place?

Star Trek: Picard season 1 will premiere this month on CBS All Access — we’ll be diving into that soon enough.

