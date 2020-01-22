Arrow season 8: Why Stephen Amell signed on for final season







Stephen Amell has just shared one of the most illuminating interviews we’ve heard in 2020 to date, as it goes through everything from saying farewell to a TV show to the toll that multi-tasking and emotional transitions can have on one’s psyche.

In a new interview with Michael Rosenbaum on his excellent Inside of You podcast, Amell admits that originally, he prepared for season 7 of Arrow with the expectation that it would be his final season. However, the studio then came back at him with a fantastic offer — one that he could not refused. That would make his remaining episodes 22 for season 7 and then 10 for season 8, and really, he was not even front-and-center for all of them. In his words, At the end of the day, he admits he “loved the s— out of Season 8, I had a blast, but I was there for the money. More so than I had ever been.”

Honestly, there’s no shame in admitting that, and it’s actually rather nice to hear an actor be so candid about it. That extra money for season 8 allowed him to have more cash in the bank while he relaxes and prepares for his next gig — Starz’s upcoming Heels, which goes into production later this year.

There are some parts of the interview that are difficult to listen to, especially early on when Amell struggles and eventually has to leave due to what he calls now a panic attack. You can see more of what he had to say on that subject below.

The importance of Stephen’s interview, from our end, goes beyond headlines. It’s a reminder that no matter who you are, including if you’re a famous actor, you still face a lot of the same personal and emotional struggles. Amell is someone who has given a lot of himself to his projects and you can understand how that put a weight on him. We are certainly happy that he’s feeling better now, and hopefully, he’s in for a wonderful rest of the year.

I did Rosey’s podcast after Arrow ended. We had to cut it short because I had a full on panic attack. It wasn’t pretty. I came back a few weeks ago to chat about it. I was in a really bad spot and I’m happy to report that I’m doing much better. Listen please :) https://t.co/bpnUDqtQZN — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) January 21, 2020

