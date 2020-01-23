Vikings season 6 episode 9 preview: A look at ‘Resurrection’







With Lagertha’s death and funeral behind us, tonight’s Vikings episode moved us into a new chapter – a chapter without Ragnar and without Lagertha. After watching this show for so many years, it’s strange to even think about what this show is going to be like without either of them, so we were a bit apprehensive going into Vikings season 6 episode 8, much like we were with the first episode without Ragnar. Not many shows survive after killing off main characters, but Vikings has now managed to do it twice and still have strong stories and engaging content to keep us coming back. This is one of the many reasons why Vikings is the best show on the air.

This week’s episode was focused on Bjorn. He knows that Hvitserk killed his mother, he’s lost his son and he lost the crown of Norway. There was a lot of reflection on his part including some flash backs to Lagertha and Ragnar, which is something we all needed to see and feel along side him. His wife has offered him something very similar to what Ragnar tried to push Lagertha into – having two wives. Bjorn knows that this suggestion ripped his mother and father apart and he’s long dealt with the ramifications of that so moving into episode 9 we are very curious if this is going to be the turning point for Bjorn where he rejects the idea and decides to be faithful to Gunnhild or is he going to take on a second wife and we are going to have Vikings: Sisterwives?

In Iceland, Ubbe and Torvi finally meet a mysterious wanderer; Erik returns from a scouting mission with worrying information; Bjorn must convince his old foe, King Harald, to join forces in the face of the new threat.

Based on everything in there, plus what we’ve learned already about these characters tonight, isn’t it clear that there is a ton to be excited about in regards to the future?

