Chicago PD season 7 episode 12 sneak peek: Burgess’ new mission







Coming up tonight on Chicago PD season 7, you’re going to have a chance to get answers to some important questions. Take, for example, how Burgess is doing after revealing her pregnancy to Voight and, consequently, the rest of the team.

With the decision that she made in regards to Hank last week, it was pretty clear that this was not going to be a secret anymore. The sneak peek below is your validation of that, as you see Halstead and Ruzek having a conversation about Kim while she prefers to go undercover for a new case. All signs point to her continuing to be on the job as long as possible, and that includes taking on whatever her colleagues and superiors need from her.

Is Ruzek worried about her and the baby? Sure, but he’s understanding how she feels and trusting her. After what the two of them went through on this past episode, this absolutely feels like the right way to go about things. If he wasn’t ever worried, that would be problematic — he just needs to trust in her abilities and offer whatever support he can on the other side. He recognizes now that the two are not going to be getting married anytime soon; yet, he also knows that they are a family and they’ll continue to be in one another’s lives.

There is going to be a strong case element to Wednesday night’s Chicago PD episode — just be prepared for the writers to take their time through the rest of Burgess’ pregnancy. It’s an opportunity for them to take on a story arc that is different from anything that they’ve had on the show before. In that way, it’s exciting — and it’s also a chance for viewers out there to empathize with some of what Kim will be going through.

