Chicago PD season 7 episode 12 spoilers: Upton goes against Voight







Excited for Chicago PD season 7 episode 12? Then be prepared for an hour stuffed full of conflict. You’re going to have a chance to see Darius Walker return, and we’ve come to learn a thing or two about him already. He does do some good for the city, but that doesn’t mean that he follows every single rule along the way. He’s an adversary at times for Voight, but also an ally at others. One of the things that we know about Hank is that he’ll skirt the rules occasionally if he thinks that it’s right for the city.

Yet, just because Voight thinks he knows the right solution to a problem doesn’t mean that it is the right solution to a problem. Sometimes, there are some others who will disagree, and you’re going to see that come to pass in this episode when Upton speaks out.

Oh, and we should note that Hailey is going to do more than that, as well. For a little more news, be sure to check out the Chicago PD season 7 episode 12 synopsis below:

01/22/2020 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Voight makes a deal with Darius Walker to help bring down a rogue group of dirty cops dealing drugs that were supposed to be destroyed. Upton clashes with Voight and enacts her own form of justice. TV-14

Do we like to see members of our Intelligence family fighting? Not necessarily, but we do think that there is something rather exciting about seeing Upton stand up for what she believes in. While we do like to see the Upton character involved in some relationship-based stories, at the same time there’s something exciting about getting a chance in order to see her shine as a cop. Let’s just hope that it’s not the sort of thing that leads to her getting booted from Intelligence. We don’t think that it will — just remember that there are a lot of other fights that we’ve seen over the years when it comes to Voight and other characters.

