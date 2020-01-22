This Is Us season 4 spoilers: Sophia Bush will return







When you think back to Sophia Bush’s appearance on This Is Us this past week, conventional wisdom suggested that her story was self-contained. After all, the sentiment was that Kevin was Lizzy’s hall pass and, despite this incredible “first date,” she was fearful of making her husband upset. It didn’t feel like there was anywhere else to take this story, but that may now be proven wrong to some extent.

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, show executive producer Isaac Aptaker made it clear that moving forward, you are going to have a chance in order to see Bush again during episode 12 — the big part of the trilogy focusing on the Kevin character. We know that much of that story will be geared more around Sophie and Kevin’s relationship, past and present, but she still has some sort of role to play. We suppose that this could still leave her as a possibility to become Kevin’s future fiancée, but we just wonder if it’s a little too far out of the left field. Also, Kevin potentially breaking up another relationship isn’t the most likable premise for a one-true-love sort of situation. Of course, it’s possible that Lizzy’s marriage isn’t what it seems. This Is Us can often prove itself to be complicated.

In the end, though, you are going to be waiting for some time in order to see Kevin’s story play out. Odds are, we won’t see This Is Us back on the air until we get around to Tuesday, February 11. The Kate story will follow what’s going on with Kevin, and we’ve got a good sense that what happened with Marc is going to be front-and-center for most of it.

What do you want to see from Sophia Bush when it comes to This Is Us moving forward?

