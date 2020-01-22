This Is Us season 4 episode 12 return date: Kevin, Sophie’s story







Interested in checking out the This Is Us season 4 episode 12 return date? We’ve got that within … but also some bad news to go along with it.

After all, signs point to you having to wait a little while to get the emotional NBC drama back on the air. There is no new episode next week, and it appears as though there will not be one after the fact, either. Instead, you’ll be waiting until we get around to February 11 for what is currently entitled “A Hell of a Week: Part Two.” That should serve as the emotional continuation to the episode trilogy that kicks off tonight, one where we learn about how Randall copes with a potential intruder in his home. These are stories that will test all of the Big Three on a wide array of levels. Even those who do find some victories are simultaneously going to have to deal with some hardship.

Take, for example, Kevin. We know that there are some positive things coming in his life courtesy of an engagement and a baby on the way in the future. Yet, we also know that he and Randall’s relationship is going to fall apart and there are a lot of details still unclear about it. Take, for example, who is actually responsible for what happened of both parties are to blame. These are questions that, more than likely, will be answered in due time.

After the February 11 episode, let’s just hope that there is one that airs immediately after the fact on February 18. We can’t stand too many more hiatuses in the world of this show, especially when we know that there are so many different huge things we are collectively waiting for! There will be a promo, most likely, for episode 12 tonight, so at least we’ll have some teases on what’s next soon enough.

Update: The promo tonight has confirmed that there is a big Kevin/Sophie story airing on NBC next week!

