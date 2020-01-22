The Conners season 2 episode 11 spoilers: Cheryl Hines guest starring!







Next week on The Conners season 2 episode 11, you’re going to have a lot of different stuff to expect — including notable guest stars! We’re going to be seeing Cheryl Hines playing a memorable role in a storyline all about the Lunch Box. Meanwhile, you’ll also have a chance to see more of Katey Sagal as Louise. This is an episode full of comedy sure, but also some personal stories at the same time. Take, for example, Harris getting a chance to make some big decisions about her future.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Conners season 2 episode 11 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

“Mud Turtles, A Good Steak and One Man in a Tub” – Becky thinks that Jackie’s new friend Dawn (guest star Cheryl Hines), a restaurant supplier, is only cozying up to her to sell them things they can’t afford for the Lunch Box. Darlene is thrilled when Harris gets into Central Illinois State, but Harris might have found a better offer on her own. When Dan finds himself in an embarrassing situation nursing an injury, Louise (Katey Sagal) tries to help him out on “The Conners,” TUESDAY, JAN 28 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

With at least the Dan storyline, we are going to have a chance to see him and Louise bond a little bit more. We still don’t know just where their story is going to go, but this entire episode continues the tradition of The Conners working to employ as many different talented people as possible. It makes the show even more of a gift to some old-school comedy fans out there.

So will Jackie avoid some of Dawn’s “offers” for her business? Consider that at least one of the things we’re excited to see front and center during this season.

