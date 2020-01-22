FBI season 2 episode 14 spoilers: A case turns personal for Jubal







Interested in learning a little bit more about FBI season 2 episode 14? “Studio Gangster” is meant to be one of the biggest episodes in a while, one that has multiple victims, high stakes, and also a ton of drama spread pretty much throughout.

Oh, and it’s also going to be one of the most personal cases for Jubal to date as he desperately tries to ensure that justice is served here. He may either know one of the victims or be somewhat familiar with the case. This is an episode to be remembered, and it should be when you think about the fact that there is going to be a hiatus on the other side of it. This will, at least, carry the show forward through the other side of the State of the Union Address.

Below, CarterMatt has the full FBI season 2 episode 14 synopsis with some additional news as to what’s coming up:

“Studio Gangster” – When a U.S. attorney is found dead steps away from the body of a private escort, the team must piece together what connected the two seemingly random victims. Also, Jubal’s connection with one of the victims makes finding the killer much more personal, on FBI, Tuesday, Jan. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

If you need some more information on why this episode is important, know this — we’re looking at an installment written by executive producer Rick Eid. Typically, showrunners and EPs take on some of the most important episodes of a given season. This is the third episode this season that Eid wrote as a sole credit; he’s also taken on a couple more episodes as a co-writer. Add to this Eid’s work on Chicago PD and it’s pretty darn clear that he’s one of the busiest guys in this business.

While you wait for more FBI after this episode, remember that there probably is no reason for concern over the long-term future. We do feel confident that a season 3 renewal is coming, especially since we have the FBI: Most Wanted spin-off already floating around out there.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FBI right now!

What do you want to see on FBI season 2 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







