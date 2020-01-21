Ray Donovan season 8: Liev Schreiber lobbies fans for renewal







At the moment, we’re in what is a truly bizarre situation when it comes to Ray Donovan season 8. Think about it this way — there’s no confirmation at the moment when it comes to more new episodes, and it’s honestly kind of weird for a premium-cable show this late in its run.

Why hasn’t Showtime gone ahead and ordered another season? They must be trying to gauge performance and buzz on some level, which may also be why Liev Schreiber is doing some of what he is right now, as well. In a new post on Instagram (see below), you can see the actor doing what he can to encourage fans to help the cast and crew get another season. He makes it clear that the decision is in their hands, and it definitely doesn’t seem like he is ready for the ride to end.

Let’s make one thing clear, though — in the event that there is a season 8 of Ray Donovan, there’s a good chance that it will be the last one. Other than Shameless, which is ending with a landmark season 11 later this year, the network doesn’t have a tendency to keep many of its properties beyond season 8. Look at Dexter, Homeland, and Weeds — these are three of the most-popular shows ever at Showtime, and all of them have ended or are ending with season 8. Another season feels like all Ray Donovan will need it order to cement its legacy and give closure to all long-running stories.

Ultimately, we’re sure that we will have more news one way or another on the series’ future soon.

