The Amazing Race season 33 reportedly happening

In a new interview with Reality Blurred from the recent Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, series co-creator/executive producer Elise Doganieri noted that they are filming another edition of the long-running reality show — meaning that a season 33 will be coming. Of course, when is the primary question. The Amazing Race 32 filmed all the way back at the end of 2018, and there’s still no specific premiere date it yet. We’d bank on some point in April or May, once CBS wraps up some of the shows that are currently on their schedule. The reason why the network is so unbelievably patient with this series is because they can afford to be. They don’t rely on it for big ratings and so long as it draws solid-enough numbers, it doesn’t face cancellation.

Is the modern version of The Amazing Race flawed? Sure. Some twists to the game hurt it more than help, and we do think that the race-course has been watered down slightly over the years with multiple legs in similar locations. Yet, there remain few shows out there like it, and there is also great value in having a show that allows for everyday viewers to see and experience other cultures and corners of the world. Sure, it doesn’t venture into particularly-dangerous places or showcase a ton of local culture per episode, but you do at least get to experience a small slimmer of humanity. The more that viewers can recognize how big this world is, the better it is. That’s why we’re also for things like Conan Without Borders, which allow viewers to see travel when they may not through any other form.

We hope that The Amazing Race goes on for many more years — even if there are more great periods of waiting in between.

